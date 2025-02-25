CM’s MUDA 50:50 sites case: Accusations politically motivated: Dr. Yathindra
News

CM’s MUDA 50:50 sites case: Accusations politically motivated: Dr. Yathindra

February 25, 2025

Mysuru: MLC and son of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, has stated that no scandal involving his father has been uncovered in MUDA site allotment case, despite false accusations being made and propagated. He also alleged that RTI activists were used to file baseless cases related to the issue.

Speaking to reporters at Kiru Rangamandira at Kalamandira premises last evening, Dr. Yathindra clarified that a notice issued by Lokayukta to RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna confirmed that there is no evidence to suggest CM Siddaramaiah exerted any influence in site allotment process.

“There was no need for any influence, as we were allotted sites just like everyone else. Therefore, my father had no role in it,” he said, emphasising that MUDA legally allotted sites to them under standard procedures.

Dr. Yathindra further explained that MUDA had taken over their land without prior notice and subsequently allotted sites. A false complaint was then filed, accusing them of using undue influence to secure the sites unlawfully. “This was politically motivated. However, the Lokayukta has now confirmed that no wrongdoing occurred and the truth has prevailed,” he stated.

He clarified that although his mother had written a letter regarding the MUDA site allocation, his father had not. “Since I was a member of MUDA, attempts were made to implicate me. However, I did not speak at the MUDA meeting on this matter, so there are no records of my involvement,” he added.

Addressing speculation about a change in leadership, Dr. Yathindra dismissed opposition claims that the CM would be replaced following the MUDA case.

“The Opposition’s internal conflicts have created chaos within their party. Despite this, they continue to hurl baseless accusations at us. However, there will be no change in the CM. We stand firmly behind Siddaramaiah and the High Command has affirmed this. They have recognised that all allegations against him are entirely false,” he asserted.

