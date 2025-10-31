October 31, 2025

West Bengal emerges Overall Champions

Mysuru, Oct. 31 (GA&VNS)- West Bengal team emerged as the Overall Champions in the 50th Senior National Yoga Sports Championship-2025 held at Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram in Mysuru recently to commemorate the golden jubilee celebrations of Yoga Federation of India.

The four-day championship jointly organised by Yoga Federation of India, Karnataka Amateur Yoga Sports Association, Global Yoga Forum, Mysuru District Yoga Sports Foundation and Mysore Vivekananda Yoga Education and Research Institution, witnessed more than 800 yoga enthusiasts from 25 States and Union Territories including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Assam, Bihar, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal among others taking part in the event.

While West Bengal walked away with the Overall Championship, Kerala emerged second followed by Karnataka and Haryana in joint third position. Trophies to the winners were presented by Avadhoota Datta Peetham Junior Pontiff Sri Datta Vijayananda Theertha Swamiji.

Later, addressing the gathering, Swamiji mentioned that yoga can be used as a medium to protect country’s culture and tradition.

Stating that yoga can be merged with laughter, music and dance, Swamiji said practicing yoga in everyday life would help in leading a stress-free life.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, Asian Yoga Federation President Ashok Kumar Agarwal, Yoga Federation of India (YFI) President Dr. Anirudh Gupta, YFI CEO Indu Agarwal, District Brahmana Mahasabha President D.T. Prakash, Global Yoga Forum President D. Srihari and others were present.