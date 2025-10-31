Selected for National-level basketball tournament
Sports

Selected for National-level basketball tournament

October 31, 2025

Mysuru, Oct. 31- The U-19 Basketball Team of Hari Vidyalaya PU College, Mysuru, has been selected to take part in the National-level tournament after emerging victorious in the State-level Basketball tournament organised by Vidya Bharati, Karnataka and Rashtrotthana School, Bengaluru, recently.

In this tournament, the Under-19 boys Basketball Team from Hari Vidyalaya PU College delivered an outstanding performance and secured first place.

With this achievement, the team has been selected to participate in the National-level tournament to be held in Uttar Pradesh next month.

