Mahajana wins Inter-Collegiate Men’s Wrestling Championship

SBRR Mahajana First Grade College emerged as the overall champions securing 26 points at the Mysore University Inter-Collegiate Men’s Wrestling Championship – 2025 organised by Department of Physical Education, University of Mysore, recently. Seen in the picture are (sitting from left) Physical Education Director P.S. Madhusudhana, Sports Committee Member Radhika Rani, Principal Dr. B.R. Jayakumari, Mahajana Education Society Hon. Secretary Dr. T. Vijayalakshmi Muralidhar, Physical Education Director Dr. H.N. Bhaskar, Sports Committee Member Dr. K.K. Somashekar and Team Captain Laluprasad; (standing from left) Manoj, H.M. Rahul, H.A.Hemanthgowda, Vishruth, Harshavardhan, P. Rama, G.S. Pratham and Abdul Awez Khan.
