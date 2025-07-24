53rd birthday of Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda: Mega Job Fair, Health Check-Up Camp held

July 24, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The 53rd birthday of Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda was celebrated at J.K. Grounds here today by holding a Mega Job Fair and Health Check-Up camp, which was attended by hundreds of needy persons.

Adichunchanagiri Mutt, Mysuru Branch Head Sri Someshwaranatha Swamiji, who graced the event, described the birthday celebration as a model for others and called upon the people to make good use of them.

Sir Khazi of Mysuru Hazarath Moulana Mohammed Usman Shariff blessed the MLA to reach dizzying heights in public life through his service activities.

Narasimharaja MLA and KPCC Working President Tanveer Sait said, instead of waiting for the opportunity, we have to pursue with the job in hand.

Referring to the recent development over the issue of tax demand notice to bakeries and condiment shops in Bengaluru, towards GST by the Commercial Tax Department, Sait said, GST falls within the ambit of Central Government. But now, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, also the Member of GST Council, have decided to withdraw notice.

City Congress President R. Murthy, who was the chief guest, said, in a short span of two years, Harishgowda has undertaken development works worth Rs. 900 crore in Chamaraja Constituency.

MLA Harishgowda said that, he was thankful to all who had helped him directly and indirectly in organising the event.

“Since eight years, the Job Fair is being organised, with hundreds of companies taking part in the same. This year, 52 companies are taking part in Job Fair alongside a health camp for the benefit of people,” he added.

Historian Prof. P.V. Nanjaraje Urs, former Mayor Pushpalatha Chikkanna, District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, President of Karnataka State Federation of Co-operative Societies S. Chandrashekar, President of Indira Gandhi Block Congress Committee Ravi Manchegowdana Koppal and others were present.