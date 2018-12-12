60 foreign delegates in Mysuru on industrial tour

Mysuru: Over 60 delegates from 18 countries have arrived in city yesterday for an industrial visit with an intention of studying small scale and medium industries. After an overnight stay, they began their visit this morning and studied the industrial atmosphere in Mysuru and learnt about the government facilities provided to them.

The foreign delegation also interacted with the office-bearers of Mysore Industries Association (MIA). The delegation of various Ministries came from backward and developing countries like Egypt, Afghanistan, Jordan, Tajikistan, Syria, Sudan, Tanzania, Ghana, Malawi, Honduras, Zimbabwe, etc.

They are in city as part of their study tour organised by National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (NI-MSME), Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India. The delegation will study total quality management, hand-holding facilities provided by governments to industries, financial support to MSMEs and the role of industrial associations in the development of industries.

As part of their tour, the foreign delegation visited N.J. Stationery and Surya Batteries at Udbur Industrial Area and had first-hand information about files and note book manufacturing and battery-making. They were briefed by office-bearers of MIA, Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) and Hebbal Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association (HIEMA).

The delegation was briefed about the prevailing industrial climate in Karnataka and Mysuru in particular, difficulties faced by industries, subsidies provided by government, land, marketing and sales roadblocks.

The delegation will visit Dasara Exhibition Grounds this afternoon.

Tomorrow, they will hold an interaction with city industrialists and industrial associations before leaving for Bengaluru.

MSME Council President Ravi Koti, MIA Secretary Suresh Kumar Jain, industrialists Shamarao, N. Nagaraju, Das Raj Urs, B.C. Meera, Shivakumar, Jayachandra Urs and others accompanied the delegation.

