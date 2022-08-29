600 NCC Cadets attend Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Camp
News

600 NCC Cadets attend Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Camp

August 29, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat‘ — a National- level camp was held in city from July 12 to 23.

A total of 600 NCC Cadets of 14 NCC Groups attended this camp which included 150 Cadets of North Eastern Region (Guwahati, Jorhat, Tezpur, Dibrugarh, Kohima, Shillong, Silchar groups) and 450 Cadets of Karnataka and Goa (Bengaluru, Mysuru, Ballari, Belagavi, Mangaluru and Goa).

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar visited this camp and addressed the Cadets on history, contribution of Wadiyars, important places, events and about Mysore Palace in detail. Later during an interaction, he answered all questions asked by enthusiastic Cadets.

Group Commander of NCC Group HQ, Mysuru, Col. R.R. Menon, who was also the Camp Commandant, Col. Manoj Kumar Mishra, Deputy Camp Commandant with his Sub Maj Rattiram Gurjar received the chief guest.

After NCC Cadets gave him Guard of Honour, Yaduveer proceeded for the main event which included Group Dances by Cadets of NER Region and other dance by Cadets of Karnataka and Goa.

Cadet Akshay Hegde of Belgaum Group NCC presented a handmade portrait of the Maharaja and Cadet Gitumoni Mainali of NER Dte presented a traditional Damogomchha of Assam to the chief guest.

The event was successfully conducted by Cadet Pearl of Mangaluru Group NCC, Cadet Divyashree of Ballari Group NCC and Cadet Elizabeth of Kohima Group NCC. The Cadets also visited Mysore Palace.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching