600 NCC Cadets attend Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Camp

August 29, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat‘ — a National- level camp was held in city from July 12 to 23.

A total of 600 NCC Cadets of 14 NCC Groups attended this camp which included 150 Cadets of North Eastern Region (Guwahati, Jorhat, Tezpur, Dibrugarh, Kohima, Shillong, Silchar groups) and 450 Cadets of Karnataka and Goa (Bengaluru, Mysuru, Ballari, Belagavi, Mangaluru and Goa).

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar visited this camp and addressed the Cadets on history, contribution of Wadiyars, important places, events and about Mysore Palace in detail. Later during an interaction, he answered all questions asked by enthusiastic Cadets.

Group Commander of NCC Group HQ, Mysuru, Col. R.R. Menon, who was also the Camp Commandant, Col. Manoj Kumar Mishra, Deputy Camp Commandant with his Sub Maj Rattiram Gurjar received the chief guest.

After NCC Cadets gave him Guard of Honour, Yaduveer proceeded for the main event which included Group Dances by Cadets of NER Region and other dance by Cadets of Karnataka and Goa.

Cadet Akshay Hegde of Belgaum Group NCC presented a handmade portrait of the Maharaja and Cadet Gitumoni Mainali of NER Dte presented a traditional Damogomchha of Assam to the chief guest.

The event was successfully conducted by Cadet Pearl of Mangaluru Group NCC, Cadet Divyashree of Ballari Group NCC and Cadet Elizabeth of Kohima Group NCC. The Cadets also visited Mysore Palace.