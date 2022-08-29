Ganesha idol-makers felicitated in city
August 29, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Jeevadhara Blood Bank and KMPK Charitable Trust felicitated the artisans who are engaged in making Ganesha and Gowri idols for four decades at Kumabarageri in Mysuru.

Shankaramma Srinivasamurthy, V. Venkatamma, Shantamma, Ningamma, Sharadha and Sharadamma were the idol-makers who were felicitated on the occasion.

Speaking after felicitating the idol-makers Jeevadhara Blood Bank Director Girish said that many families who are dependent on idol-making profession are facing financial difficulties. “Due to COVID pandemic artisans have been affected to quite a great extent. I urge the Government to provide financial assistance to these artists and support them. These artists must be recognised and honoured with State-level awards,” he said.

KMPK Charitable Trust President Vikram Iyengar in his address said that children are deprived of the opportunity to engage themselves in activities with nature. “Worshiping nature-friendly idols at home during Ganesha festival will have no bad effects on the surrounding nature,” he said and requested people to avoid purchasing Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols and opt for eco-friendly idols made of natural clay by local artisans.

Leaders N. Rajesh, Revanna, Babanna, Seena, Sathish, Prithvi Singh Chandrawat,                              Bheemraj Pariyar, Pankaj Parik and others were present on the occasion.

