Clay Seed Ganesha making workshop at Madhava Krupa
News

August 29, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru Ganesha Utsava Samiti successfully conducted Clay Seed Ganesha Making Workshop in association with Pollution Control Board of Karnataka at Madhava Krupa premises in city yesterday. Mysuru City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta inaugurated the workshop. Mysore University Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar was the chief guest.

Former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, Swadeshi Jagaran Manch President N.R. Manjunath, Lohith Urs, Rakesh and Ganesh of Ganesha Utsava Samiti were present on the occasion.

More than 700 people from all the age group participated in the workshop and around 500 Clay Seed Ganesha idols were made by participants. Necessary items to make idol was provided free of cost by the organisers.

City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta inaugurating the Clay Seed Ganesha Making Workshop at Madhava Krupa yesterday as Mysore University VC Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar and Mysuru Ganesha Utsava Samiti’s Rakesh and Ganesh look on.

“The objective behind this event was to spread awareness about the adverse effects of using PoP and synthetic colour idols. Through this event we encouraged general public towards an eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi to promote the idea of ecological balance and to reduce pollution,” say the organisers of the workshop.

