Mysuru Ganesha Utsava from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4
Mysuru Ganesha Utsava from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4

August 29, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru Ganesha Utsava Samithi is organising a grand Ganesha Utsava at Madhava Krupa premises on JLB Road in Lakshmipuram here from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4:

As part of the Utsava, various cultural programmes will be conducted by national and internationally acclaimed artistes and a few Mysuru artistes. Details are as follows:

August 31

6 pm: Bharatanatyam recital by Vidu. T.S. Srilakshmi Kumar of Sri Uma Maheshwara Nruthya Kalakshetra Trust, Mysuru  and her disciples.

7 pm: Ganesha Vandana by Vidu. Nagalakshmi Nagarjun of Champaka Academy and her disciples.

7.45 pm: Harikathe ‘Vinayaka Vijaya’ by Kittur Rani Chennamma Award recipient Vidu. Dr. V. Malini.

September 1

5.15 pm: Bharatanatyam by disciples of Vidu. Mithra Naveen of Nadavidyalaya Academy of Music and Dance, Mysuru.

6.15 pm: Musical Evening by Karnataka Government Police Band.

7.30 pm: Dance programme by Karnataka Kalashri Guru Satyanarayana Raju and troupe.

September 2

5.15 pm: Musical evening by Sooryagayathri.

7 pm: Live Art by Asia’s fastest speed painter Vilas Nayak.

8 pm: Kalaripayattu live performance by Guru Krishna Pratap and troupe.

September 3

10 am: Gana Homa.

5.30 pm: Standup Comedy by Gangavathi Pranesh.

7.30 pm: Music Concert by Layataranga team and Varijashree Venugopal.

September 4

4 pm: Mass Ganesha immersion programme.

For details, contact Darshan on Mob: 99010-10990 or Rakesh on 95384-33384.

