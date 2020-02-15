701st show of Mukhyamantri at Kalamandira this evening

February 15, 2020

Lead actor Mukhyamantri Chandru says Kannada is in a state of crisis

Mysore/Mysuru: Kannada play Mukhyamantri has made its mark as a classic. The play, with its meaning contemporary and dynamic, is a fine example of top-notch acting, direction and content.

It has completed 700 shows worldwide and the 701st show will be at Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival of Rangayana repertory today (Feb.15) at 7.30 pm at Kalamandira.

The play is a milestone in amateur theatre and efforts are being made to enter the record books. It is a play about a Machiavellian power-manoeuvre for the Chief Ministership of the fictitious Indian State of Udayanchal. It is a performance by Kalagangotri and senior artiste Mukhymantri Chandru is the lead actor. He is a veteran of 500-odd films. It is through his role in this play that he has earned his moniker, ‘Mukhyamantri’.

‘Mukhymantri’ is the Kannada translation by T.S. Lohitashwa of the Hindi play by Ranjit Kapoor – which is based on a 1976 novel. It is directed by Dr. B.V Rajaram, who also plays the role of Dubey, the opponent of Chandru’s character, Kaushal.

At a “Meet the Press” organised yesterday at Pathrakartara Bhavan yesterday, Mukhymantri Chandru opined that theatre persons should not compromise on their ideology and integrity, for availing benefits from the government. Play director Dr. B.V Rajaram and Mysore District Journalists Association (MDJA) President C.K. Mahendra were present.

Chandru said that ‘Mukhyamantri’ was penned with an intention to criticise politics and politicians.

“Whenever ‘Mukhyamantri’ was staged, there were effects. However, circumstances have changed now. Since the formation of coalition governments in Karnataka, politicians have lost sensitivity,” he said.

Mukhyamantri Chandru, who is also the former Chairman of Kannada Development Authority, said that Kannada was in a state of crisis because of the continued indifference of the successive governments.

Liberalised education policies, resulting in commercialisation of education sector, are also to be blamed for the present state of Kannada and its development, he said.

“Governments must understand languages are the path to future. It is better to make Kannada mandatory instead of calling for giving priority to the language. Kannada is not getting its due because of the conspiracy of politicians and bureaucrats,” he alleged.

