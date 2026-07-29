‘80 Garbage Vulnerable Points’: MCC Commissioner Savitha launches I-Day Cleanliness Campaign
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‘80 Garbage Vulnerable Points’: MCC Commissioner Savitha launches I-Day Cleanliness Campaign

July 29, 2026

Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) launched Independence Day Cleanliness Campaign-2026 to create ‘80 Garbage-Free Zones,’ planned as part of the forthcoming 80th Independence Day celebrations in city yesterday.

In the first phase, MCC Commissioner M.K. Savitha kick-started the campaign by taking part in clearing the heaps of garbage dumped near Freedom Fighters Park on Narayana Shastri Road in city. The MCC intends to clean ‘80 Garbage Vulnerable Points’ as part of the campaign.

Volunteers of Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP), Clean Mysuru, Safe Wheels, Mysuru Travels Association, Dattagalli Clean Foundation, GSS and various other organisations, participated.

MCC Additional Commissioner B.M. Veena, SE K.J. Sindhu, Chief Accounts Officer Shwetha, EEs Madhusudhan, Srinivas, Mohan and K.S. Mruthyunjaya (Environment Section), Environment Engineers, Health Inspectors, Supervisors and Pourakarmikas took part in the campaign.

As part of the second phase of the campaign this morning, the garbage dumped on Dawood Khan Street near Five Lights Circle was removed and cleaned.

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