80th I-Day: MCC plans ‘80 Garbage-Free Points’
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80th I-Day: MCC plans ‘80 Garbage-Free Points’

July 28, 2026

Mysuru: As part of 80th Independence Day celebrations, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has planned a special cleanliness drive named as ’80 Garbage-Free Points.’

Under this special cleanliness drive, MCC will identify 80 Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs) and will gradually clean the spot and beautify the place. The spot will be regularly monitored so that, the garbage won’t be littered at the same spot, along with undertaking public awareness campaign.

For the effective implementation of the cleanliness drive, a meeting of representatives from various associations and organisations, including Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), Residents Welfare Associations, educational institutions, merchant associations and civilian organisations and several others, was held at Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Old Council Hall in MCC Main Office yesterday.

In the first phase of the drive the GVPs near Freedom Fighters Park near Chamaraja Double Road, was cleaned at 6.30 am this morning.

MCC has appealed to the general public, organisations and associations, merchants, students and volunteers to actively participate in the drive to keep the city clean and tidy, by ensuring that the waste is disposed in a systematic way than littering in public.

MCC Commissioner M.K. Savitha, Mysuru Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayangowda, Mysuru Travels Association (MCC) President C.A. Jayakumar and others were present.

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