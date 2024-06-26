87th Akhila Bharatha Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Mandya
News

87th Akhila Bharatha Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Mandya

June 26, 2024

Three-day event to be held from Dec. 20; Sugar Town becomes third-time host 

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced yesterday that Mandya will host the 87th Akhila Bharatha Kannada Sahitya Sammelana from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22. Addressing the media after a high-level preliminary meeting at his Home Office ‘Krishna’, Siddaramaiah explained that the event, originally scheduled for June, had to be postponed to December due to the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha Polls.

“A large number of Kannadigas from within the State, across India, and abroad are expected to participate in the three-day event,” he said and assured that the State Government would provide all necessary support to the district administration and Kannada Sahitya Parishat to organise the mega event.

The CM also mentioned that the decision to finalise the President of the Sammelana would be made after the Kannada Sahitya Parishat submits a shortlist of littérateurs. He sought cooperation from various organisations, littérateurs and the public to ensure a successful event.

This will be the third time that Mandya, known as the sugar town, is hosting the event, having previously done so in 1974 and 1994. With the event scheduled during the Christmas vacation, authorities expect a large number of Kannadigas to visit Mandya.

Prominent attendees at the meeting included Agriculture and Mandya District In-charge Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy, Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Dr. Mahesh Joshi, MLAs P. Ravikumar and Ramesh Bandisiddegowda, Political Secretaries to CM K. Govindaraju and Naseer Ahmed, Department of Kannada and Culture Secretary Dr. Ajay Nagabhushan, Mandya Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumara and other officials.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching