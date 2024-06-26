Nalwadi Statue dome: MCC initiates repair works

June 26, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Following a report in Star of Mysore (SOM) yesterday, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has initiated emergency repair works of the dome of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar’s statue at KR Circle in city.

SOM had published a report titled ‘Gilded Metal Sheet of Nalwadi Statue Dome Falls Off,’ in its edition on June 25.

Waking up to the condition of the erstwhile Maharaja’s statue, MCC has erected scaffoldings around a part of the structure, to take up the works on restoring the gilded metal sheet adorning the dome, that had broken and fallen. The works will be taken up when rain gives a break, it is said.

Development Officer of MCC Zone-6 Venkatesh said, “The works on repairing the metal sheet of the dome has been taken up on an emergency basis, albeit for a temporary period, without any tender. As the gilded metal sheet is fixed to the wooden frame, it has broken due to the occurrence of powdery mildew in the wood, due to moisture. In the coming days, last longing solution will be discussed and implemented after taking experts into confidence.”