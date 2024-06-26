June 26, 2024

Om Birla wins election to become Lok Sabha Speaker

New Delhi: Three-time MP Om Birla of BJP has returned as Speaker of 18th Lok Sabha after defeating Kodikunnil Suresh in the election to the post this morning.

Suresh is an eight-time Congress MP from Kerala’s Mavelikara and the member who has won the most number of elections in the current Lok Sabha. The contest — a first in 48 years — came after the Opposition accused the ruling National Democratic Alliance of snubbing them by refusing to yield the Deputy Speaker’s post.

The three previous instances where an election was held to elect the Speaker were in 1952: G.V. Mavalankar Vs Shankar Shantaram More, 1967: Neelam Sanjiva Reddy Vs Tenneti Viswanatham and 1976: B.R. Bhagat Vs Jagannathrao Joshi.

The motion to elect Om Birla to the chair was moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was adopted by a voice vote with pro-tem Speaker announcing that Ayes have it.

The first speech after Om Birla stepped into chair was made by the PM who told beaming speaker that it is an honour to have you in the chair for a second term.

The PM expressed hope that Om Birla’s five years of experience as the Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha will help him steer the House in the right direction and lead it to newer heights.

PM Modi also complimented LS Speaker Om Birla today, saying that “his sweet smile keeps the entire House happy.” Birla was elected as the Speaker for the second consecutive time.

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi too congratulated the Speaker.

He went on to say that it is “the voice of Opposition that is allowed to be represented in this House and the proceedings are conducted in a spirit of cooperation. The question is not how efficiently the House is run, but how well the voice of India is heard. This election has shown that the people of India want us to defend the Constitution of India. I would like to once again congratulate you, Speaker sir, and all the members of the House.”

Rahul Gandhi was named as the LoP in Lok Sabha yesterday. Rahul, who represents Rai Bareily was chosen to head the Opposition party, at the meeting of floor leaders of I.N.D.I Alliance held at the residence of AICC President M. Mallikarjun Kharge.

In his speech, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said “You are like the Chief Justice. We hope there will be no bias in this House and the Opposition and ruling party will be treated as equals and with respect.