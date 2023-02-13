PM Modi opens Aero India

February 13, 2023

India’s military might on display; Narendra Modi stresses on Atmanirbharta

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning inaugurated Asia’s largest aero show, Aero India 2023, in Bengaluru. The 14th Edition of the event will display indigenous equipment and technologies to forge partnerships with foreign companies.

Inaugurating the 5-day event, PM Modi said that Aero India reflects India’s new strength and aspirations. He added that the made-in-India Tejas aircraft and INS Vikrant as examples of India’s potential.

“India’s successes are giving proof of its possibilities and capability and added that Tejas aircraft roaring in the sky is the proof of the success of ‘Make in India and Atmanirbharta’. The new India of the 21st century will neither miss any opportunity nor leave any stone unturned in its hard work. We are gearing up,” PM Modi said in his address.

Modi also underscored the importance of Aero India taking place in Karnataka which is the hub of India’s technological advancement. The Government, under its “Make in India” policy, has been insisting that manufacturers such as Lockheed Martin Corp, Boeing and Airbus share technology or make more than parts in the country, he added.

This edition of Aero India is showcasing the country as an emerging hub for manufacturing military aircraft, helicopters, military equipment and new-age avionics. United States Charge d’Affaires Ambassador to India Elizabeth Jones is leading the largest-ever US delegation to the biennial air show.

Officials said around 250 business-to-business agreements are expected to be firmed up at Aero India which is estimated to unlock investment to the tune of around Rs. 75,000 crore.

‘New India’ of the 21st century will neither miss any opportunity nor will there be any shortage in its hard work, Modi said.

The PM said India today is not only a market but also a potential defence partner for so many countries, adding the nation is moving towards becoming one of the leading exporters of military hardware globally.

“Today, Aero India is not only a show, but it is also a reflection of India’s self-confidence and capabilities,” he said in the presence of top executives of various global defence majors and delegates from various countries. He said ‘Aero India’ reflects India’s new strength and aspirations.

A plethora of aircraft of the Indian Air Force displayed their aerial prowess in an air show at the event. The theme of Aero India is ‘The runway to a billion opportunities’ and is aimed at projecting India’s growth and capabilities in the defence and aerospace sectors.

The focus of the event is to showcase indigenous equipment and technologies and forging partnerships with foreign companies, in line with ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ vision of the Government, officials said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Aero India will act as a catalyst in further growth of the aerospace sector in India. Rajnath Singh will host a Defence Ministers’ conclave on Tuesday on the theme ‘Shared Prosperity through Enhanced Engagements in Defence (SPEED).’

The major exhibitors at Aero India include Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and BEML Limited.