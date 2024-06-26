INTACH submits database report based on primary assessment 

June 26, 2024

Detailed Project Report to have an action plan on conservation, inlet channels and plan to save local flora and fauna

Mysore/Mysuru: The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), tasked with preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the scientific conservation of Kukkarahalli Lake, a major biodiversity hotspot created in the 19th century and located in the heart of Mysuru, has submitted a database report to the District Administration.

The report is based on primary investigations such as including topographic and bathymetric surveys, hydrology, deep soil investigations, satellite imagery interpretation, biodiversity surveys and drone surveys, revealed INTACH Principal Director Manu Bhatnagar.

He was speaking at a Stakeholder Workshop held recently at the Mysore School of Architecture in city. The workshop, attended by over 45 participants including experts, ecologists and concerned citizens focused on addressing the Lake’s issues and discussing the findings of INTACH’s investigations. Manu Bhatnagar revealed that the Lake’s storage capacity, when full, is 1.74 million cubic metres.

Issues such as encroachment, inadequate water supply, poor water quality due to sewage inflow and poor management practices are threatening the Lake’s ecological balance. Additionally, bald patches with low tree cover, blockage of water supply from the defunct Dewan Poornaiah Canal and the stability of the embankment pose significant concerns.

Bhamy V. Shenoy, Founder-President of Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP), who attended the workshop, emphasised the need to remove encroachments along the Poornaiah Canal and divert sewage currently being discharged into the Lake.

He argued that clearing about 20 percent of the feeder canal, which is encroached upon, could significantly increase the Lake’s water inflow. He also suggested transferring the Lake’s management from the University of Mysore, its current custodian, to the Forest Department.

Dr. Yadupathi Putty, an engineer with expertise in waterbodies in Western Ghats, elaborated on the hydrological aspects under various rainfall scenarios. He demonstrated that the current catchment area is inadequate to fill the Lake and highlighted the need to tap other catchments through Poornaiah Canal to compensate for the deficit.

Conservationist and wetland expert U.N. Ravi Kumar focused on the potential recovery of at least 5.3 km of the Poornaiah Canal to feed surface runoff into the Lake. He underscored that the remnants of the Canal could connect various Lakes along its route, creating an ecological corridor that provides habitats, groundwater recharge and natural beauty for citizens.

Ecologist Saptha Girish presented scientific data gathered over the past 40 years, detailing the Lake’s numerous species of fauna and flora, the threats to biodiversity and the need for effective conservation practices.

Conservation Biologist Dr. Mewa Singh highlighted the importance of scientific data in decision-making and how Kukkarahalli Lake serves as a natural laboratory for Mysore University students.

Dr. H.S. Champa, Professor and Dean of Mysore School of Architecture, provided an overview of an extensive study conducted by students and faculty on the six drainage districts of Mysuru and the depletion of green cover over the years. She proposed naturalising the stormwater network as an ecological and public space for citizens.

Note: Readers of Star of Mysore may know the role played by SOM in the conservation of Kukkarahalli Lake since late 1979 when the Lake was nothing but a vast expanse of luxuriously growing water hyacinth with water visible only in the middle of the Lake and seen on the edges.

Under SOM’s initiative in early 1980s, a ‘Save Kukkarahalli Lake Committee’ was set up with Rashtrakavi Kuvempu, english novelist R.K. Narayan, Prof. C.D. Narasimhaiah (CDN) and other senior citizens and intellectuals in it. Since then, Mysureans have heard much sound and fury from among the specialists and experts signifying nothing, delivering only ideas, not able to save the Lake.

Now we are witnessing one more attempt. It is unfortunate that we are unable to save the Lake despite the Lake being in a rain-fed geographical area and under a temperate climate.—KBG