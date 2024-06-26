Kukkarahalli Lake Rejuvenation | MUDA’s DPR deal with INTACH bound by law: DC

June 26, 2024

Certain vested interests questioning Rs. 63.80 lakh DPR contract to create doubts among residents

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra has clarified that the Mysuru Urban Development Authority’s (MUDA) decision to assign the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the rejuvenation of Kukkarahalli Lake to New Delhi-based Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) in New Delhi is legal.

He emphasised that there has been no lapse on the part of the District Administration in awarding the contract. MUDA has commissioned the Principal Director of the Natural Heritage Division at INTACH to undertake the DPR, with a budget allocation of Rs. 63,80,000.

However, this decision has faced public scrutiny, with environmentalists voicing concerns over awarding the contract to INTACH. A complaint has been filed with the Lokayukta, alleging misuse of public funds and a financial loss of lakhs of rupees to MUDA, violating the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (KTPP) Act.

In a media release late last evening, the DC stated that certain vested interests are questioning the contract and are creating doubts among the residents.

The DC clarified that to rejuvenate the Lakes in Mysuru city, MUDA has allocated Rs. 29 crore in its revised budget for 2022-23 and its estimated budget for 2023-24. At the MUDA meeting on Sept. 6, 2023, the issue of sewage water polluting water bodies was discussed.

It was decided to use the Lake Development Fee collected by MUDA to rejuvenate these water bodies, following the directives of the Task Force chaired by the DC. It was unanimously agreed to award the task of preparing the DPR to INTACH, a subsidiary of the Central Government, as INTACH had requested Rs. 60 lakh for the project. Additionally, a decision was made to utilise MUDA funds to finance the project, the DC stated in the media release.

“INTACH has been registered as a society and has been functioning since 1984 as a non-profit, non-commercial entity dedicated to safeguarding Indian culture. Furthermore, INTACH is governed by the Secretaries of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Urban Development, the Archaeological Survey of India, and the National Mission on Monuments and Antiquities. The accounts of INTACH are also subject to scrutiny by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG),” Dr. Rajendra clarified.

Empanelled by Ministry of Jal Shakti

INTACH has been empanelled by the Ministry of Jal Shakti and has been actively involved in preparing water resources projects, notably the National Mission for Clean Ganga, which covers a distance of 2,525 kilometres across 51 districts.

Dr. A. Ravindra, former Chief Secretary of the Government of Karnataka, heads INTACH Karnataka. Also, a noted historian from Mysuru, Prof. N.S. Rangaraju, is INTACH Convener.

“Assessing the capability and competence of INTACH, MUDA entered into a contract with them on Dec. 18, 2023, for the DPR preparation,” the DC stated. “In addition to Kukkarahalli Lake, the task also involves mapping the 22-km Dewan Poornaiah Canal and Lingambudhi Lake. An invoice of Rs. 63,80,000 was received from INTACH. As INTACH is a non-profit organisation, an initial payment of Rs. 18,82,100, which is 25 percent of the total amount, was made to INTACH to commence the work. They conducted an aerial survey and submitted a report on the Kukkarahalli Lake database,” the DC added.

Three major tasks without tenders

Considering INTACH’s efficiency and competence, the Central Government has assigned them three major tasks without calling for tenders: The National Mission for Clean Ganga, conservation works of earthquake-affected monuments in Nepal, and a survey of Ramsar Sites in India. Following the same procedure, the Mysuru District Administration assigned the work order for the DPR preparation to revive Kukkarahalli Lake to INTACH, the DC said.

Furthermore, INTACH’s accounts are subject to stringent audits by the CAG and the public finance operations are as per CAG’s directives and are bound by general financial rules. Being a non-profit organisation, INTACH is deemed more trustworthy, the DC said.

“The INTACH report on the rejuvenation of Kukkarahalli Lake will not be confined to the Lake premises alone,” he said. “The DPR will include comprehensive reports on the surrounding areas of the Lake, inlet channels, the pros and cons of silt excavation, gradient, outlets and the local flora and fauna. This information will be crucial for securing government grants or funds from private companies under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The credibility of organisation preparing the DPR is paramount when seeking funds,” Dr. Rajendra emphasised.