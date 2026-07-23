A divine singer…

July 23, 2026

Mysuru: S. Janaki Memorial Musical Event was organised by singer Mysuru Jayaram of Dr. Rajkumar Musical Group at Town Hall in city yesterday.

Poet Dr. Jayappa Honnali, who was the chief guest, termed the event as befitting, for being organised on the 11th day after popular singer S. Janaki’s death.

“The tributes paid in words makes the soul happy, but the songs keep the memories of the dead alive. A whopping 48,000 songs in 17 languages, that earned Janaki four National & 33 State awards, Doctorate from University of Mysore, Karnataka Rajyotsava, make for a unbreakable record,” said Jayappa, singing paeans of the legendary singer. Like how Thespian Dr. Rajkumar was calling his fans in reverence as ‘Abhimani Devaru,’ Janaki spent her last days in the house of her fan, in city, he added.

Earlier, Karnataka Sugama Sangeetha Parishat Mysuru President Dr. Nagaraj V. Bairy, who inaugurated the event, described it as meaningful and rare.