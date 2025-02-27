A tribute: Champion of Disability Rights J.P. Gadkari dies at 94

February 27, 2025

J. P. Gadkari, a pioneering voice for the disabled community in India, passed away on Feb. 20 in Bengaluru following brief illness. He was 94.

He is survived by his daughter Mona, son-in-law Girish and grand-daughter. He lost his wife, Catherine and son Neil last year. Despite deep personal loss, he remained steadfast in his commitment to advocating for the rights and well-being of people with disabilities.

Fulfilling his final wish, Gadkari’s body was donated to St. John’s Medical College, Bengaluru.

Gadkari began his career as a journalist in the 1960s, working for a foreign newspaper before joining the Indian daily ‘Patriot’ in Delhi. In 1978, following his son Neil’s diagnosis with intellectual disability, he moved to Bengaluru to ensure better care for him during which he connected with like-minded parents facing similar challenges and played a crucial role in establishing the Karnataka Parents Association for Mentally Retarded Citizens (KPAMRC). As one of its founding members and later its Secretary, he helped shape the organisation into a leading institution in Karnataka. Today, KPAMRC offers diploma courses in special education and certificate courses in specific learning disabilities and autism spectrum disorder.

Under Gadkari’s leadership, KPAMRC expanded to establish ‘Vishwashanthi Niketan,’ a Group Home Rehabilitation Centre, along with a day care and vocational training centre on the same campus. He also played a pivotal role in the formation of the National Federation of Parents’ Organisations and was elected as the first President of the National Confederation of Parents’ Organizations ‘Parivaar,’ serving in that role for 12 years. Now there are about 280 Parents association all over India under ‘Parivaar.’

A strong advocate for parental awareness and policy reform, Gadkari launched a quarterly newsletter to educate families about Government policies, programmes and legislative changes affecting people with disabilities. He also forged a key partnership with the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (formerly the National Institute for the Mentally Handicapped), helping organise regional and national parents’ meets to foster collaboration and advocacy. One such regional parents meet was conducted in Mysuru under the aegis of Mysore District Parents Association for Empowering Developmentally Disabled (MDPAEDD) in 2010.

In September 2023, Gadkari was honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award by ‘Parivaar’ for his immense contributions to the disability sector. The award was presented by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru.

In 2024, Gadkari published a book titled ‘Era of Awakening of Persons with Disabilities,’ which deals with all aspects of disabilities covering various disability laws and Acts, such as Evolution of Disability Movement in India, Rights of Persons with Disability Act, Guardianship etc.

A passionate and tireless advocate, Gadkari fought unwaveringly for the rights of individuals with disabilities, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations. His passing marks a significant loss for the parents’ movement and the broader disability sector, but his work will live on through the institutions he helped build and the lives he touched.

—Ajit Bharathan, former President, Mysore District Parents Association for Empowering Developmentally Disabled