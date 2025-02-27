Little Angels Montessori hosts Annual Cultural Celebrations

February 27, 2025

Mysuru: Little Angels Montessori in Bannimantap ‘A’ Layout recently hosted its Annual Cultural Celebrations, a vibrant event that showcased the diverse talents of its students.

Dr. K.G. Amulya and Dr. Shaheen Akhtar, Consultants in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Manipal Hospitals, Mysuru, were the chief guests on the occasion.

The celebration featured a series of captivating performances, including music, dance and drama, reflecting the institution’s commitment to holistic education.

Addressing the audience, Dr. Amulya commended the school’s efforts in fostering a nurturing environment for holistic development, while Dr. Shaheen Akhtar emphasised the importance of early education in shaping young minds and preparing them for a bright future.

In their joint address, Principal Dr. Sultana Jabeen and Centre Head Asma Thahura expressed heartfelt gratitude to parents and all the stakeholders for their unwavering trust and support.

They emphasised the collaborative efforts that contribute to the Montessori’s success and reaffirmed their dedication to nurturing both the academic and personal growth of each child.