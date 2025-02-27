Prof. R.N. Achyutha passes away
February 27, 2025

Mysuru: Prof. R.N. Achyutha (75), retired Professor, Regional Planning, Institute of Development Studies, University of Mysore, passed away following prolonged illness at a private hospital in city yesterday.

A bachelor, he is survived by his cousin sister and a host of relatives and friends.

His body was donated to JSS Medical College and Hospital in city this morning.

Profile: Ramaswamy Kanive (Kodagu) Narasimha Setty Achyutha hailed from a modest background. His father served as Shirastedar in Bijapur district. Prof. Achyutha had his school education in Bijapur (now Vijayapura) before moving to Mysuru for higher education.

He graduated from Maharaja’s College and completed his Master’s Degree in Geography in 1970 securing third rank. He joined The Indian Institute of Technology at Kharagpur to pursue M. Tech in Regional Planning and later joined the Institute of Development Studies as a lecturer in Regional                                                     Planning in 1972.

Prof. Achyutha had a brief stint for three months as a Research fellow at United Centre for Regional Development, Nagoya in Japan during 1978.  He was later selected to undergo higher training in Rural Development Planning at Settlement Study Centre, Rehovot in Israel (1978-79) obtaining                                                                 PG Diploma.

As a teacher and researcher, he was associated in 10 Research Projects of IDS and retired in 2009.

Prof. Achyutha also had interest in theatre and had acted in the play ‘Taayi’ directed by late Dr. N. Ratna

