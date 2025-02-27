Student among three go missing from city

February 27, 2025

Mysuru: In separate cases, three persons including a student have gone missing from city.

In the first case, a 44-year-old man, has been reported missing since Feb. 22 from city.

The missing man is Mysuru Satish Chandra. He is 5.3 ft. tall, well built, light brown complexioned, has a mole near his right eye, speaks Kannada, English and Hindi and was wearing a grey coloured half arm shirt, blue jeans pant and was carrying a blue coloured college bag.

Those having any information about the missing person may contact V.V. Puram Police Station on Ph: 0821-2418314 or call City Police Control Room on Ph: 0821-2418339.

In the second case, 19-year-old Praveen Kumar, a second year B. Com student at D. Banumaiah’s College, has been missing since Feb. 3 from Varuna Police limits.

He id 5.8 ft. tall, oily red complexioned, has the name ‘Pavan Kumar’ tattooed on his right hand and a picture of a mace tattooed on his chest and was wearing a brown coloured full arm T-shirt and a black coloured night pant at the time of going missing.

In the third case, 32-year-old Siddaramu, has gone missing since Oct. 25, 2024, from Varuna Police limits.

He is 5ft. tall, oval faced, oily red complexioned, sports beard and moustache, speaks Kannada and was wearing a T-shirt and jeans pant at the time of going missing.

Those having any information about Praveen Kumar and Siddaramu, may contact Varuna Police Station on Ph: 0821-2594411 or call the District Police Control Room on Ph: 0821-2444800, according to a press release.