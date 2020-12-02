AAP flays MCC’s move to hike water tariff

December 2, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has flayed Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) for seeking a 50 percent hike in drinking water tariff in view of huge Operation and Maintenance (O&M) cost.

In a press release here, Malavika, President of AAP Mysore District Unit, has said after hiking Park and Crematorium tax, the MCC is pushing for a hike in water cess. Increasing the tax is always an easy way out and seems to be the first option for MCC, particularly to cover up on their inefficiency.

Water auditing needed

She said when water charges were doubled under JnNURM project (2007-2012), the citizens were promised 24×7 water. This has never been a reality in the last decade. Moreover, they also added a 30 percent UGD cess. The quality of water being supplied in Wards under 24 x 7 scheme, has not been checked by the local urban body officials. Even nothing has been done to check water theft. The people of city wanted to know how much water is drawn from Kabini, Cauvery and other sources and how much of it is actually billed to users. Will MCC tell us how many illegal connections still exist and how many are disconnected?

Water tax collection has to be better managed. MCC should focus on improving the tax collection and let the citizens know how they plan to do it. MCC’s poor tax collection is being compensated by burdening the common people. This is the main reason for outstanding loans, Malavika said.

Adopt Delhi model

The Delhi AAP Government was giving 20,000 litres of water per month, free for every household. Any usage above 20,000 litres attract fee for entire amount of water consumed. Being careful not to consume beyond 20,000 litres has resulted in people conserving water. Delhi Jal Board has managed to stop water theft as well. Now, the Department is in profit. BJP has now gone and promised free water to all in its manifesto for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections, currently under progress. Karnataka Government and MCC should adopt similar model and make water free and increase the fee for only those who consume beyond specified limits, she pointed out.