Phaneesh takes charge as Chairman of Mysore Paints and Varnish
News

Phaneesh takes charge as Chairman of Mysore Paints and Varnish

December 2, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Senior BJP leader of city N.V. Phaneesh took charge as the Chairman of the State-owned Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited (formerly known as Mysore Lac and Paints Limited) at Bannimantap here this morning.

Factory Managing Director Chandrashekar Doddamani, General Manager Harakumar, Phaneesh’s wife Sudha, daughter Pragna Kashyap and others were present.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Phaneesh said that he has been in the BJP for over 28 years and had served the party in various capacities since then. Pointing out that this was his first appointment for an administrative post, he said that he is thankful to the party leaders for having recognised his services and appointing him to the post. 

Noting that the Chairman post lied vacant for over two years, Phaneesh said that the company was started by the erstwhile Mysuru Maharaja Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar in 1937                                                                       for manufacturing paints and other allied products. Over the years, the factory has grown by leaps and bounds and now it is  the only company in India authorised to manufacture indelible ink used in elections. Pointing out that the products manufactured by the company includes chemical resistant paints, enamels, primers, distempers, sealing wax, polishes etc., he said that he will make all possible efforts to take the company forward both domestically and globally.

READ ALSO  Independent MP Sumalatha attends BJP meet in Mandya

Stating that he will soon have an elaborated discussion with the company officials on improvisation of production and gaining more space in public domain for the factory products, Phaneesh concluded saying that his first priority will be to expand the market base for all products of the company.

The Chairman post was lying vacant after Congress leader H.A. Venkatesh quit  following the defeat of Siddharamaiah  headed  Congress Government in the 2018 Assembly polls.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching