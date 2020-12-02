Phaneesh takes charge as Chairman of Mysore Paints and Varnish

December 2, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Senior BJP leader of city N.V. Phaneesh took charge as the Chairman of the State-owned Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited (formerly known as Mysore Lac and Paints Limited) at Bannimantap here this morning.

Factory Managing Director Chandrashekar Doddamani, General Manager Harakumar, Phaneesh’s wife Sudha, daughter Pragna Kashyap and others were present.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Phaneesh said that he has been in the BJP for over 28 years and had served the party in various capacities since then. Pointing out that this was his first appointment for an administrative post, he said that he is thankful to the party leaders for having recognised his services and appointing him to the post.

Noting that the Chairman post lied vacant for over two years, Phaneesh said that the company was started by the erstwhile Mysuru Maharaja Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar in 1937 for manufacturing paints and other allied products. Over the years, the factory has grown by leaps and bounds and now it is the only company in India authorised to manufacture indelible ink used in elections. Pointing out that the products manufactured by the company includes chemical resistant paints, enamels, primers, distempers, sealing wax, polishes etc., he said that he will make all possible efforts to take the company forward both domestically and globally.

Stating that he will soon have an elaborated discussion with the company officials on improvisation of production and gaining more space in public domain for the factory products, Phaneesh concluded saying that his first priority will be to expand the market base for all products of the company.

The Chairman post was lying vacant after Congress leader H.A. Venkatesh quit following the defeat of Siddharamaiah headed Congress Government in the 2018 Assembly polls.