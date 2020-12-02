State COVID Panel recommends night curfew from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1

December 2, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Fearing second wave of COVID-19 during end of this December and January next year, the State Government’s COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee Chairman Dr. M.K. Sudarshan has recommended imposition of night curfew from Dec.26, 2020 to Jan. 1, 2021 between 8 pm and 6 am.

The eight-page report containing several recommendations, including night curfew was submitted to Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar in Bengaluru this morning. The Committee has feared the possible second wave of COVID-19 which may push up more number of Corona positive cases and casualties across the State.

Already, several European nations were experiencing second wave of Corona resulting in spurt in Corona positive cases. In India, Delhi and Kerala have been witnessing explosion in Corona positive cases and deaths. These two States were reporting thousands of positive cases daily much to the worry of the Union Government.

Acknowledging the receipt of Technical Committee Report, Dr. Sudhakar said the report had been submitted but no decision had been taken yet.

CM B.S. Yediyurappa, in consultation with health experts, may take decision. But as of now, there is no proposal before the Government for re-imposition of night curfew across the State, he added.

Experts view

Time and again, health experts are warning the second wave during January-February 2021 as happened in several countries. In India, the situation was very much under control from March to June but it went out of control thereafter. A similar situation may occur in next months due to prevailing chill weather condition in some States. Several districts in Karnataka were also facing chill weather with temperature plummeting sharply. This kind of weather was said to be suitable for the virus to spread among people, the experts noted.