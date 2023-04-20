Did anyone guess Rahul Gandhi’s rout in Amethi?

April 20, 2023

BJP National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi tells Star of Mysore that politics is unpredictable

By B. Sreekantswamy

The upcoming election has prompted the BJP to adopt a range of strategies in its bid to retain power. This election differs from previous ones that the BJP has nominated more than 50 new faces including individuals from a variety of professional backgrounds and political novices.

This move has generated significant public interest and has led some prominent leaders to resign from the party. The BJP’s confidence level has been upped by the sensational defeat of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by BJP’s Smriti Irani in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Amethi, which was considered a Gandhi bastion.

This has given the party hope that it can also win in key seats like Varuna and Kanakapura, despite the risks involved. The party is gearing up for a high-voltage electoral battle in these Constituencies. Broaching upon several topics, BJP National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi exclusively spoke to Star of Mysore during his visit to the city yesterday. Excerpts:

Star of Mysore (SOM): In 2008, when B.S. Yediyurappa formed the first-ever BJP Government down South, the party had failed to secure a full majority (winning 110 seats and forming the Government with the support of six independents). How confident is the party this time around?

Sudhanshu Trivedi: This time, we are confident that we will secure the required number of seats to form a majority Government.

SOM: There are always rumours of a tacit understanding between BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) during every election, with the possibility of both parties forming a Coalition Government. What is your take on this?

Trivedi: In the previous election, the Congress party called JD(S) the B-Team of BJP. However, soon after the election, Congress formed a Government in alliance with JD(S). Let me make it clear that there is no such understanding between BJP and JD(S) this time, nor is it necessary as we are confident of obtaining a clear majority.

SOM: Isn’t it a risky move for the BJP to field candidates in Varuna and Kanakapura Constituencies, which if lost, could put the party in an embarrassing situation?

Trivedi: Politics is unpredictable, and anything can happen in elections. We have seen unexpected results in the past, such as Rahul Gandhi’s defeat in his family bastion of Amethi during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Smriti Irani handed him out a defeat, belying expectations, that was never heard of after the 1977 elections (when Ravindra Pratap Singh of Janata Party had defeated Congress’ Sanjay Gandhi).

The decision to field candidates in Varuna and Kanakapura has been taken after careful consideration and analysis. We are confident that our candidates will put up a strong fight and emerge victorious.

SOM: A few days into the election and BJP is facing an embarrassing situation, especially with a senior leader like former CM Jagadish Shettar quitting the party. Also, Shettar has alleged that the party is controlled by a few leaders.

Trivedi: These are baseless and Shettar’s exit will not have any negative implications on the party’s prospects. When it comes to ticket allocation, the decision has been taken only after a thorough study and survey, which I am not privy to. The election has just begun and will pick up pace in the coming days. By Apr. 30, we will have clarity on which way the wind is blowing.

SOM: For BJP in Karnataka, former Chief Ministers B.S. Yediyurappa and Jagadish Shettar and former Deputy CM K.S. Eshwarappa were the prominent faces. But this time both Yediyurappa and Eshwarappa are not in the fray.

Trivedi: Yediyurappa has set a strong base for the party while Eshwarappa has also contributed equally. However, their absence in this election won’t have any significant impact on the party’s prospects. As I mentioned earlier, the tour schedules of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and several other top leaders are still being worked out.

SOM: From Local Body elections to Assembly and other elections, Narendra Modi is the only face for BJP to seek votes. That’s what Opposition parties rake up during every election.

Trivedi: The Opposition parties often resort to such propaganda because they lack credible leadership and a strong organisation like BJP. We believe in the collective leadership of the party and every candidate has his/her own strength and contribution to the party’s success. However, it is true that PM Narendra Modi’s leadership and his vision for development have brought about a sea change in the country and he remains a popular face not just for the BJP but for the people of the country as well. While in Congress they will be worrying what new issues will crop up with Rahul Gandhi’s arrival for campaigning.

SOM: By fielding more than 50 new faces, the party has taken a big risk this time.

Trivedi: We believe that these candidates have the potential to emerge as strong leaders for the party in the future. We have full faith in their abilities and we are confident that they will perform well in the elections. So, it’s not a risk, but a well-thought-out strategy for the party’s growth and future success.