Rollback price hikes on essential items: BJP
News

Rollback price hikes on essential items: BJP

July 2, 2024

Protest held against costly milk, petrol, diesel, liquor and stamp duty on property registrations

Mysore/Mysuru: BJP Raitha Morcha activists, led by Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa, City President L. Nagendra, and District President L.R. Mahadevaswamy, staged a protest this morning in front of the Zilla Panchayat Office here.

They demanded the rollback of prices of essential commodities and urged the State Government to continue pro-farmer policies.

The protestors criticised the Government for raising prices of milk, petrol, diesel, liquor, and stamp duty on property registrations, accusing it of burdening the public to fund its welfare schemes. They described the State Government as anti-people, alleging that it gives benefits with one hand and takes them away with the other, bringing hardship to the people of the State.

Additionally, they demanded that the Congress Government immediately roll back the price hikes on essential commodities and ensure these items are available to the public at reasonable prices.

The protestors emphasised the need for the Government to function in a manner that benefits the people and urged it to resume stalled development projects.

Approximately 150-200 protestors participated in the demonstration, carrying placards and chanting slogans critical of the Congress Government.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching