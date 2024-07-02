Rollback price hikes on essential items: BJP

July 2, 2024

Protest held against costly milk, petrol, diesel, liquor and stamp duty on property registrations

Mysore/Mysuru: BJP Raitha Morcha activists, led by Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa, City President L. Nagendra, and District President L.R. Mahadevaswamy, staged a protest this morning in front of the Zilla Panchayat Office here.

They demanded the rollback of prices of essential commodities and urged the State Government to continue pro-farmer policies.

The protestors criticised the Government for raising prices of milk, petrol, diesel, liquor, and stamp duty on property registrations, accusing it of burdening the public to fund its welfare schemes. They described the State Government as anti-people, alleging that it gives benefits with one hand and takes them away with the other, bringing hardship to the people of the State.

Additionally, they demanded that the Congress Government immediately roll back the price hikes on essential commodities and ensure these items are available to the public at reasonable prices.

The protestors emphasised the need for the Government to function in a manner that benefits the people and urged it to resume stalled development projects.

Approximately 150-200 protestors participated in the demonstration, carrying placards and chanting slogans critical of the Congress Government.