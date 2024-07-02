Stagnant sewage and rain water in park emanating foul smell in Sathagalli 1st Stage

July 2, 2024

Residents fear outbreak of dengue; urge authorities concerned to act fast

Mysore/Mysuru: Residents of Sathagalli 1st Stage have expressed fear about outbreak of dengue and have alleged that they are forced to inhale foul smell emanating from stagnant sewage and rain water in a park.

The park, where sewage and rain water has accumulated and emanating foul smell is located in Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Ward No. 34. The MCC officials, who are frequently asking the public to keep their houses and surroundings clean to prevent and control the spread of dengue, has turned a blind eye towards this major issue and have not taken any steps to prevent accumulation of sewage water in the park since about two years. The stagnant sewage water has formed a type of lake in the park and one can see mosquito larvae and disease-spreading flies in it.

There are hundreds of houses, Government and private educational institutions around the said park. Hundreds of students attend classes in these schools and colleges and many houses are being constructed in the locality too. The callous attitude of the Civic Body officials has forced the students, residents and public to inhale the stench resulting in many falling sick frequently and spending huge sum of money to avail treatment.

Sewage water through UGD system and drains are flowing into the park and are getting stagnant there as there is no opening for it to flow outside. Hence the sewage water is getting accumulated in the park spread across 1.5 acre, which now resembles like a lake and emanating foul smell, thus polluting the environment.

Dengue Report

Meanwhile, residents, speaking to Star of Mysore, said that the staff of Sathagalli Primary Health Centre (PHC) had given a report stating that many residents were affected with dengue.

“There are too much of mosquitoes in the locality and it has become very difficult to breathe due to the stench. We are taking our family members to the hospital every three days. There are Government and private educational institutions near the park where sewage water is accumulated and hundreds of students have to pass via the park and inhale polluted air, which may cause diseases to them. But still, the MCC or the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) authorities have not bothered to take any preventive steps nor have they taken steps to arrest the flow of sewage water into the park. We are spending our days anticipating outbreak of diseases,” the residents added.

Park destroyed

Residents said, the park spread across 1.5 acre of land which was beautiful about two years ago has been completely destroyed with miscreants destroying the compound wall and stealing iron grills installed in the park.

They further said that the park, which was once a wonderful place for women, children and senior citizens to go for their morning and evening walks, has now become a place where diseases originate.

A sewage water drain in the middle of the park has been closed & hence sewage water flow into the park and remain stagnant. A few private layouts are also to be blamed for this. Will authorities concerned, who have given permission for the formation of new layouts, listen to our problems? The residents questioned.

Former Corporator Shoukath Pasha said that steps are being taken to remove stagnant sewage water from the park. As the quantity of stagnant water is more, motor pumps will be used from today to remove the water. Once the water is pumped out completely, steps will be taken to develop the park for which funds have been fixed, he added.