Case of youth stabbed to death by brother-in-law: Unable to bear loss, deceased youth’s mother hangs self

July 2, 2024

Two lives lost in a family dispute that turned violent

Mysore/Mysuru: Distraught by her son’s untimely and tragic demise, Bhagya (45), wife of Swamy Gowda and mother of late Abhishek (26), reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself with a saree at her home in Koorgalli on the outskirts of the city last evening. She is survived by her husband and daughter, Vidya.

It is reported that Bhagya had been struggling with depression following the death of her son Abhishek, who was allegedly murdered by his brother-in-law Ravichandra (Vidya’s husband) when a family dispute crossed the limits and turned violent.

Additionally, she was upset as a case had been registered against her and her family members by Ravichandra, who was arrested by the Police on charges of murder.

The jurisdictional Vijayanagar Police responded to the suicide incident, investigated the scene, registered a case, and subsequently transferred Bhagya’s body to the MMC&RI mortuary. A post-mortem was conducted this morning, following which the body was released to her family members.

About the murder case

It may be recalled that on June 8, tragedy struck when Abhishek went to his sister Vidya’s house in Ramakrishnanagar ‘I’ Block to bring her back due to alleged dowry harassment by her husband Ravichandra and his family. During the confrontation, Ravichandra reportedly stabbed Abhishek with a knife.

Subsequently, Ravichandra’s brother Kumar, mother Sharada, and relatives Padma and her son Karthik allegedly assaulted the severely injured Abhishek with lethal weapons, leading to his death. Abhishek’s friend Gautham was also brutally attacked during the incident.

The accused in this case include Abhishek’s brother-in-law Ravichandra, his brother Kumar, mother Sharada, aunt Padma, and her son Karthik. Ravichandra claimed to have sustained injuries and sought treatment at a hospital, while the others — Kumar, Sharada, Padma, and Karthik — initially went into hiding.

The Kuvempunagar Police promptly registered a case and arrested Ravichandra on June 9. The remaining four accused were arrested in Bengaluru on the morning of June 10. They were subsequently produced before a City Court and remanded to judicial custody.