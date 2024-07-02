‘Seers should learn to speak’

July 2, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the political developments, especially in the aftermath of Vokkaliga Seer Sri Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji’s recent demand, exhorting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to pave for Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, to occupy CM’s chair, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has said “Swamijis should have a better understanding of what to speak and where to speak.”

Talking to media persons here today, the Minister said, how can we accept, if the Swamijis speak about political matters in a Government event? Let the Swamiji raise such political demands before his devotees, by convening a press meet at his Mutt. It is improper to make such demands in open at Government events, he said.

He also expressed his regrets over the situation that has arisen, where one has to advise others to raise their demands on a right platform.

“I am also curious to find answers to many queries within, especially after Swamiji’s statements and counter-statements,” said the Minister.

On the frequent demand of his Cabinet colleague and Co-operation Minister K.N. Rajanna, for creating more Deputy CMs posts, he said, if anybody is desirous of any post, they should go to Party High Command rather than speaking their mind out before media.