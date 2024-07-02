‘BJP allegations on MUDA baseless’
News

‘BJP allegations on MUDA baseless’

July 2, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: KPCC spokesperson M. Lakshmana today said that BJP leaders including MLC A.H. Vishwanath were making baseless allegations without having supportive documents regarding alleged MUDA scam.

Addressing mediapersons  in city this morning, he said the State Government was committed to initiate action against those involved in site scam with the Government forming a committee headed by two IAS Officers.

He claimed that the alleged 50:50 scam had been occurring since 2020 when BJP was in power and Dr. D.B. Natesh was MUDA Commissioner.

