Worms found in served food: Hotel fined Rs.30,000

November 14, 2019

Mysuru: A hotel was fined Rs.30,000 by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) after worms were found in the food they had served.

Yesterday afternoon, MCC Zone 6 Commissioner Geetha went to Adyar Anand Bhavan (A2B) near City Railway Station and ordered food. After the food was supplied and the Zone 6 Commissioner began to consume it, she found worms in the food and immediately called MCC Health Officer and informed the same.

MCC Health Officer Dr. Nagaraj and staff immediately arrived at the hotel and conducted inspection during which he found worms in raw rice and in the food which was cooked just then. The hotel was also found using rotten vegetables. 

The hotel was even found to be not maintaining cleanliness and using the MCC dust bin for personal use. The MCC officials then fined Rs.30,000 on the hotel.

Plastic seized

The MCC officials who conducted raids on Sathyanarayana Enterprises and Nagesh Package in Santhepet have seized 2.5 tonnes of banned plastic worth about Rs.7,000 from the shops.

The raids were conducted by MCC Health Officer Dr. Jayanth, Envirionmental Engineer Mythri, Health Inspector Yogesh and staff of the MCC Abhaya team.

