Kanakadasa Jayanti at Nadabrahma Sabha along with weekend music

November 14, 2019

Mysuru: Sri Nadabrahma Sangita Sabha, Mysuru, is providing a three-day cultural treat to the connoisiers of Mysuru on Nov.15,16 and17.

On Nov.15 at 6 pm, a very special Gamaka Programme is organised to celeberate the Kanakadasa Jayanti. It will be Vyakhyana treat by renowned Dr. Kabbinale Vasanth Bharadwaj on ‘Nala Charitre’ written by Kanakadasa and Vachana will be by Dr. Jyoti Shankar. The programme is sponsored by K.N. Raghavendra in memory of his wife late Savitri Ragahavendra.

Dr. Kabbinale Vasanth Bharadwaj: Multi-talented Vasanth Bhardwaj is born at a village, Kabbinale in Karkala taluk of Udupi district.

An MA in Kannada, Ph.D with Gold Medal, he worked as a Professor and HoD for Kannada at State Bank of Mysore Training College and has taken Voluntary Retirement.

An expert in language, grammer and metre, he is well-known for his creativity in impromptu poems, poetry, stories, translation, dictionary etc.

He has authored many Yakshagana episodes.He has chaired as President of many National-level Conferences all over the country.

He has been awarded innumerable awards. He is a critic and a renowned poet who has given three Mahakavyas Sri Ramaleela Darshanam, Kanaka Tarangini and Srila Prabhupada Charitam.

Dr. Jyoti Shankar: Dr. Jyothi Shankar, Assistant Professor, Kannada, Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Mysuru, is a renowned orator and linguist and is also a Visiting Faculty in Many Institutions.

Academically well-qualified Jyoti has over half a dozen Post-Graduate Degrees apart from her proficiency in Karnatak Music, Gamaka, Haridasa Sahitya and Visual Arts. She has authored over 20 books and 50 research papers and over 80 Lec-Dems on varied subjects ofw Philosophy, Music, Gamaka in and out of Karnataka in most of the prestigious institutions and occassions.

On Nov.16 at 6 pm, Madurai N. Sivaganesan will give a Karnatak Vocal Concert being accompanied by H.V. Raghuram on violin, A. Radhesh on mridanga and S. Manjunath on ghata.

The programme is an Endowment in Memory of Rukmini Ammal and Ramaswamy Iyengar Sponsored by their children Dr. R. Srinivasan and Madhuri Tatachari.

Madurai N. Sivaganesan had his training under R.N. Sivasailam (Grandfather). R. Kannan (Disciple of Padma Bhushan T.N. Seshagapalan) and currently under C.R. Vaidyanathan (Disciple of Padma Bhushan P.S. Narayanaswamy).

He has good voice and style winning accolades and awards like ‘Sangeetha Mudhra Award-2016’ for Karnatak vocal hosted by ‘Mudhra’ Sabha.

‘MS Subbulakshmi Award 2016’ hosted by Sri Brahmara Trust, Mysuru, a National-level Competition. ‘Times Thyagaraja Award 2016’ winner hosted by The Times of India and first prize winner in AIR Competition 2013 (National-Level) in Karnatak vocal stream and been awarded B Grade. to name a few.

On Nov.17 at 5 pm, Endowment Programme in Memory of D. Ramabai sponsored by Dr. Jagannath Shenoy, a noted Philanthropist and Industrialist of Mysuru.

Programme will be a Grand Vocal Concert by Veteran Padma Bhushan Sangeetha Kalanidhi T.V. Sankaranarayana. He will be accompanied by Mattur R. Srinidhi on violin, Tumkur B. Ravishankar on mridanga while Sharath Kaushik will provide ghata support.

T. V. Sankaranarayanan (Tiruvalangadu Vembu Iyer Sankaranarayanan, born 7 March 1945) is a Karnatak vocalist (South Indian Classical singer), known for his music that stems from the style of his late uncle-guru, Madurai Mani Iyer.

He was awarded the Madras Music Academy’s Sangeetha Kalanidhi in 2003. His father Vembu Iyer was a long-time musical disciple of Madurai Mani Iyer and accompanied him for over two decades. He was born in Mayiladuturai of Thanjavur district in the State of Tamil Nadu in South India. At the age of nine, he started learning music from his uncle, Madurai Mani Iyer. He made his debut on the concert platform in 1968.

By K.S.N.Prasad