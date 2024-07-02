Lease period of Dasara Exhibition Grounds ends next year | Transfer land permanently or extend lease: KEA Chairman
July 2, 2024

Karnataka Exhibition Authority Council approves first phase development of Rs. 48 crore; proposal sent to Government

Mysore/Mysuru: With just about three months remaining until this year’s Dasara festival, the Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) convened its 149th Governing Council meeting yesterday, where significant decisions were made regarding the Exhibition Grounds.

Chaired by Department of Tourism Principal Secretary Salma K. Fahim, the Council approved the first phase of development works at the Grounds, amounting to Rs. 48 crore. The proposal has been sent for  Government approval.

During the meeting, KEA Chairman Ayub Khan urged the Department’s Principal Secretary to persuade the State Government either to permanently transfer the land to KEA or extend the lease period by 30 years, as the current lease term expires next year.

The meeting also reviewed plans to renovate the ‘A’ Block, which houses commercial shops and discussed proposals for the restaurant complex in the central area. Additionally, they examined the Detailed Project Report (DPR) submitted by a Mumbai-based company for illumination works. The Council considered proposals for a musical fountain in the central area and reviewed video samples submitted for this purpose.

Council members deliberated on long-pending proposals, including the construction of an amusement park to operate year-round at the exhibition grounds. They also discussed plans to develop a virtual theme park inspired by Jurassic Park.

Further discussions involved organising a special exhibition showcasing the specialities of various States under the theme ‘One State One Product’, and promoting ‘Brand Mysuru’ by displaying unique products from the region.

Before the meeting, Salma Fahim inspected the parking area at Doddakere Maidan and visited the River Cauvery Gallery at the Grounds.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, KEA Chairman Ayub Khan mentioned that KEA was reaching out to DDPIs of Mysuru and surrounding districts to arrange free visits for students to the Cauvery Gallery, aiming to educate them about the river.

“The museum has been closed for several days. Steps will be taken to reopen it soon for the benefit of students,” he assured. The meeting was attended by Department of Tourism Joint Director M.K. Savitha, KEA CEO Rajesh G. Gowda, and other officials.

