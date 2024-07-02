Urban Development Minister must quit, asserts Vishwanath

July 2, 2024

Political differences should not spill over into personal accusations, says Minister Byrathi Suresh

Mysore/Mysuru: Commenting on Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh’s brief visit to Mysuru, his decision to transfer officials, and the State Government’s establishment of an inquiry committee to investigate the escalating scandals at MUDA, MLC A.H. Vishwanath asserted that the Minister should take moral responsibility and resign.

“These actions appear superficial and seem geared towards shielding the corrupt. The scandals, totalling more than Rs. 4,000 crore, have unfolded right under the nose of the Urban Development Minister. He should accept moral accountability and step down. The ongoing investigations are merely a facade. The real culprits will likely escape punishment, while only minor officials may face consequences,” Vishwanath, who is on a tour to Bihar told Star of Mysore over the phone.

“The Minister held a press conference, with those implicated in corrupt dealings — now exposed with documentary evidence — seated on either side of him, attempting to shield the Government from embarrassment. Whom is the Minister protecting?” he questioned.

“Transferring officers is not a solution; it only fosters more corruption. First and foremost, the Minister should resign, or the Chief Minister should remove him from the Cabinet. Criminal cases must be filed against all accused, including officers, elected representatives and appointed individuals. The investigation should be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation,” he insisted.

Minister, MLA hit out

Responding to allegations by Vishwanath that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son, Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah and his ‘gang’ were involved in fraud at MUDA, Minister Byrathi Suresh clarified that Dr. Yathindra had never interfered in MUDA affairs.

“Does Vishwanath have any evidence to support his claims? Vishwanath seems upset with CM Siddaramaiah, which may explain why he is targeting Dr. Yathindra. This is inappropriate. Political differences should not spill over into personal accusations,” he remarked.

Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda also criticised Vishwanath’s allegations against Dr. Yathindra and the CM. “Such statements do not befit Vishwanath, who is an MLC. As a member of MUDA, he should raise concerns in the appropriate forum instead of making unfounded allegations in public. Vishwanath was part of the MUDA Board when the 50:50 ratio site distribution scheme was launched by the BJP Government and he did not oppose it then. Why is he objecting now?” he questioned.