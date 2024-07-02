MUDA Chairman exposes illegal site allocations But says, was initially… helpless!

July 2, 2024

Plot distribution in upscale localities of Vijayanagar, Dattagalli, J.P. Nagar, R.T. Nagar under scanner

Mysore/Mysuru: Shocking revelations have emerged from MUDA Chairman K. Marigowda regarding arbitrary site allocations by Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar and other officers, despite repeated warnings and letters.

Marigowda also expressed his helplessness to stop the illegality.

MUDA Commr. ignored MUDA Chairman’s letter!

Speaking to reporters at a press conference addressed by Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh last evening, Marigowda stated that as soon as he assumed the position of MUDA Chairman, he had written to the Commissioner asking him to halt the distribution of incentive sites to beneficiaries.

“Though incentive sites have been distributed through mutual agreements, additional sites have been allocated without clarity on the parameters used for these distributions.

On Mar. 16, 2024, I asked the Commissioner if any approvals had been sought from the MUDA Board. Similarly, on June 26, I wrote another letter asking the Commissioner to stop site allocations under the 50:50 ratio. Both letters were ignored and no action was taken,” Marigowda said, handing copies of letters to reporters.

60 sites instead of one!

It has also come to light that instead of compensating farmers and landowners with a single site for their land given for layout formation, there have been instances where up to 60 sites have been distributed. Over the past two years, more than 3,000 sites have been allocated by MUDA.

Such sites have been distributed in upscale localities like Vijayanagar, Dattagalli, J.P. Nagar and R.T. Nagar. These areas have high land rates, yet sites were given away at low prices by falsifying documents and pocketing money from site aspirants, causing a loss of crores of rupees to MUDA. The inquiry team will investigate this.

Initial observations reveal a well-organised mechanism within MUDA to create and approve fake documents in coordination with external agents and touts. Instead of distributing sites to eligible beneficiaries, this racket has flourished, distributing sites to powerful and influential individuals with connections to some MUDA officers.

Rules flouted

For farmers who have given land for the development of layouts, compensation in the form of plots must be provided. If plots are not available in the current layouts, they should be provided in future developments.

According to the rules, permission must be obtained from the Government. However, instead of one site, numerous sites have been distributed to unauthorised persons and non-beneficiaries. Additionally, instead of distributing the standard 30×40 sites, plots measuring 50×80 have been allocated.

Corruption extends beyond plot allocations. Officials also manipulate e-auction process for MUDA sites. They pre-arrange deals with influential individuals, programming software to lock in their suggested prices. If a higher bid is entered, process fails to complete as the software is programmed to do so.