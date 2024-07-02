All MUDA sites allotted in last 2 years suspended!

July 2, 2024

MUDA Commissioner shunted; probe panel constituted: Minister

Mysore/Mysuru: Heads have begun rolling at Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) as a probe has been ordered to investigate large-scale irregularities in site distribution for land losers under 50:50 ratio, incentive sites, frauds committed in online auction and allotment of CA sites.

Following the unearthing of scandalous deals amounting to hundreds of crores of rupees, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh rushed to Mysuru in a helicopter last evening.

Minister Byrathi Suresh ordered immediate transfer of MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar, Secretary Shekar and Assistant Executive Engineer Sampath.

Before announcing the decisions to media, Minister held an hour-long meeting with officials, MLA K. Harishgowda, MLCs Dr. D. Thimmaiah and C.N. Manjegowda, MUDA Chairman K. Marigowda and others. He later informed reporters that the Government had ordered a high-level inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites under the 50:50 scheme meant for land losers.

Inquiry Committee

The inquiry committee is headed by Commissioner of Urban Development Authorities and Town and Country Planning Commissionerate R. Venkatachalapathi, an IAS officer. The other members are Additional Director of Town and Country Planning M.C. Shashikumar, Joint Director of Town and Country Planning Commissionerate Shanthala and Deputy Director of Town and Country Planning Prakash.

The Committee has been tasked with submitting a comprehensive report to the Government within four weeks. Until the Committee submits its investigative report, all site distributions by MUDA in the last two years have been suspended.

Only after the inquiry committee submits its report, all these cases will be examined individually and a decision will be taken accordingly. If there is any irregularity, such plots will be taken back. Overall, there will be a detailed investigation into MUDA’s affairs over the past three years, Byrathi Suresh said.

“There can be no MUDA meeting till the investigation is complete and no decision can be taken on any issue. Meetings can be held only for routine administrative matters,” the Minister ordered.

Two Govt. orders

Suresh said he was directed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to personally visit Mysuru and investigate the allegations of irregularities in the MUDA that had appeared in the media. He mentioned that the Government had issued two orders to MUDA — one eight months ago on Oct. 27, 2023 and another six months ago on Dec. 4, 2023 — to halt the allotment of sites to beneficiaries under the 50:50 scheme until the guidelines for the scheme were finalised.

Although the practice of granting sites in exchange for land has been in place since previous Governments, media reports have alleged a scam in the allotment of sites meant for land losers under the 50:50 scheme.

The scheme was introduced to provide land losers with 50 percent of the developed layout land in exchange for the land acquired from them. However, the reports claimed that multiple sites in different layouts were being allotted to individuals in the name of land losers.

“The 50:50 scheme was introduced by the BJP Government and since then, there has been widespread distribution of sites,” he said. “In some cases, decisions have been made according to Court orders, while in others, the MUDA Board has been kept in the dark. Even if a decision has been made by the Court, the file must be placed before the MUDA Board and the Urban Development Minister. This rule has been violated,” Suresh said.

Illegal sites to be cancelled

Despite Government orders, the media reports suggested that the allotment of sites continued. Suresh stated that the inquiry would uncover the truth behind the allegations and the extent of the irregularities. “The government will cancel all illegally allotted sites,” he said while assuring that the interests of genuine land losers will be protected.

“The investigation will unravel if genuine land losers have got alternative sites in place of the land or if other persons have procured them illegally. We will take action against them. Also, there are complaints that an acre of land, a Civic Amenity (CA) site, meant for a veterinary hospital has been utilised illegally to construct a school. If the CA site has been misused for any other purpose other than the intended purpose, such allotment will be cancelled,” the Minister said.