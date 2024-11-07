Blindfolded protest at MUDA meeting venue

November 7, 2024

Mysuru: Retired Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Planning Officer P.S. Nataraj staged a blindfolded protest ahead of the MUDA meeting this morning.

Speaking to reporters, he criticised the meeting for failing to address new projects and for inconveniencing general public.

“Today’s meeting is solely to discuss 172 old subjects. A senior MUDA Board member is influencing MUDA affairs to further his personal real estate interests,” he alleged, without naming anyone.

“There is no purpose in today’s MUDA meeting; it’s merely an eyewash. No public benefit will arise from it, and all 172 subjects will only serve the interests of those with influence and political power. Corruption is rampant,” he added.