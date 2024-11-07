G.T. Dinesh Kumar appears before ED for questioning

November 7, 2024

Former MUDA Commissioner was missing from Oct. 28; denies any illegal transaction

Mysuru: Former MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar, who had been missing following an Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid on his residence on Oct. 28, reportedly appeared for questioning by the ED in Bengaluru yesterday.

Dinesh Kumar’s whereabouts were unknown after the raid on Oct. 28. However, yesterday morning, he appeared before ED officials at their Shanthinagar Office for questioning. Dinesh Kumar is embroiled in a series of controversies and corruption allegations related to the MUDA’s 50:50 site distribution scam.

On the morning of Oct. 28, ED officials raided his home at Deepika Royal Apartments in Banaswadi, Bengaluru. Upon learning about the raid from security personnel, Dinesh abruptly abandoned his morning walk and went into hiding. Sources indicate that he did not return home afterward and his mobile phone remained switched off.

CCTV footage has captured visuals of Dinesh Kumar leaving the walking path near his apartment and ED sleuths have reviewed the footage as part of their investigation.

During the raid at his residence, the ED officials seized several documents. Before leaving, the ED pasted a notice on the front of Dinesh Kumar’s house, instructing him to appear before the ED for questioning.

Denies wrongdoing

Sources reported that when Dinesh Kumar appeared for questioning yesterday, he was interrogated by ED officials until the evening and was informed that he might be called back for further questioning if necessary.

Sources told Star of Mysore that Dinesh Kumar told the officers that he had not acted illegally during his tenure at MUDA. “I have only implemented Government orders and have not deviated from the established norms when distributing sites under the 50:50 ratio, as well as alternative and compensatory sites,” he stated.

On Oct. 28 and 29, ED officials raided the residence of another former MUDA Commissioner, Dr. D.B. Natesh, at his flat on 10th Cross, Malleswaram, Bengaluru. After the two-day raid, he was taken to the ED Office for further questioning and was released late in the night.

During the extensive raid at Natesh’s Malleswaram residence, ED officials seized documents contained in two bags. Natesh, however, has also maintained that he acted under Government orders and denied any knowledge of wrongdoing.

Both Natesh and Dinesh Kumar are accused of fabricating documents and unlawfully distributing MUDA sites, valued at hundreds of crores of rupees, to vested interests. The allegations against Natesh include the controversial allotment of 14 sites to CM Siddaramaiah’s wife, B.M. Parvathi, and the illegal distribution of 928 sites in a 50:50 ratio during his tenure.