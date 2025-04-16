CET begins on a smooth note

April 16, 2025

Mysuru: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) began on a smooth note today, with several thousands of candidates appearing for Physics paper in the morning session from 10.30 am to 11.50 am at 38 centres in the city, as part of the State-wide exercise.

As many as 13,313 candidates have enrolled for CET in Mysuru district alone and the number of absentees will be known only later in the day.

The CET for Chemistry paper was conducted in the afternoon session from 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm, while Mathematics and Biology papers are scheduled for tomorrow (Apr. 17) in the morning and afternoon sessions respectively.

To effectively prevent impersonation and other irregularities during the test, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is using facial recognition technology to identify students at all exam centres across the State this year. KEA has developed a web-based application to verify students entering the exam hall through this technology.

Unlike previous years, the QR code-based scanning of the admission ticket of candidates appearing for CET was conducted at the entrance of all centres. The staff deputed by KEA to screen the candidates were capturing the photo of the candidates on their cell phones to cross-check the pictures with the help of QR code, that contained the details of every candidate.

For the first time, web casting has been introduced as a heightened surveillance measure, to monitor the centres.

Earlier, the question papers were brought amid the security of armed Policemen from the Treasury at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Siddarthanagar. Adequate security arrangements had been made at all the centres, along with drinking water and other facilities.

DDPU K. Mariswamy visited CET centres across the city.