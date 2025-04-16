Lorry strike Day-2: Loaders left in lurch

April 16, 2025

Mysuru: The State-wide lorry strike called by the Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owners and Agents Association, entered its second day today, with nearly 9,000 lorries staying away from the road in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar.

Following the failure of talks held between the Federation and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru yesterday, the lorry operators decided to continue with the strike.

Federation President G.R. Shanmukhappa reaffirmed that the strike will not be called off until and unless their demands were met. The Government should roll back the hike in diesel price and toll charges; address the issues related to RTO and several other demands raised by the Association, he urged.

Meanwhile, following the strike, the supply of food grains, fertiliser and construction materials is gradually affected, with the lorry operators refusing to lift the foods from various loading points. If the lorry strike goes on, supply of fruits, vegetables and other essential commodities too would be affected, it is learnt.

Amid this strike, the loaders, who were eking out a living on daily wage, are forced to bear the brunt. With no earnings to keep the hearth burning at home, they are left in lurch and making frantic calls to their relatives and friends seeking monetary assistance, it is said.

An estimated 2,000 loaders, who had regular jobs at Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns, Old Regulated Market Committee (RMC) at Bamboo Bazaar and APMC Yard in Bandipalya on Mysuru-Nanjangud Road, Railway Goods Shed Yard at Metagalli, have now been rendered jobless. They were earning not less than Rs.1,000 to Rs. 1,500 daily, loading various types of goods. Now, due to strike, their livelihood has been affected as they are finding it difficult to manage family expenses.

When Star of Mysore reporter spoke to them this morning, the loaders said, they don’t know any other job and hence feel anxious over the outcome.