Lorry strike Day-2: Loaders left in lurch
News

Lorry strike Day-2: Loaders left in lurch

April 16, 2025

Mysuru: The State-wide lorry strike called by the Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owners and Agents Association, entered its second day today, with nearly 9,000 lorries staying away from the road in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar.

Following the failure of talks held between the Federation and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru yesterday, the lorry operators decided to continue with the strike.

Federation President G.R. Shanmukhappa reaffirmed that the strike will not be called off until and unless their demands were met. The Government should roll back the hike in diesel price and toll charges; address the issues related to RTO and several other demands raised by the Association, he urged.

Meanwhile, following the strike, the supply of food grains, fertiliser and construction materials is gradually affected, with the lorry operators refusing to lift the foods from various loading points. If the lorry strike goes on, supply of fruits, vegetables and other essential commodities too would be affected, it is learnt.

Amid this strike, the loaders, who were eking out a living on daily wage, are forced to bear the brunt. With no earnings to keep the hearth burning at home, they are left in lurch and making frantic calls to their relatives and friends seeking monetary assistance, it is said.

An estimated 2,000 loaders, who had regular jobs at Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns, Old Regulated Market Committee (RMC) at Bamboo Bazaar and APMC Yard in Bandipalya on Mysuru-Nanjangud Road, Railway Goods Shed Yard  at Metagalli, have now been rendered jobless. They were earning not less than Rs.1,000 to Rs. 1,500 daily, loading various types of goods. Now, due to strike, their livelihood has been affected as they are finding it difficult to manage family expenses.

READ ALSO  Lorry strike enters second day: Supplies likely to be hit

When Star of Mysore reporter spoke to them this morning, the loaders said, they don’t know any other job and hence feel anxious over the outcome.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching