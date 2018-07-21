Lorry strike enters second day: Supplies likely to be hit

Mysuru: The nation-wide lorry strike entered the second day today with no arrival of any truck into city from outstations.

A few lorries, laden with several commodities, which had arrived last night at APMC Yard in Bandipalya were unloaded. Sources say that the strike may hit the stock of may items including fruits and vegetables and flowers.

Traders at Devaraja Market fear an inevitable price rise of commodities in the coming days.

However, the scene at the vegetable market on M.G. Road behind Exhibition Grounds was normal as small vehicles and goods autorickshaws were used to transport the items to the market from nearby villages.

Lorry owners, led by District Lorry Owners Association President Kodandaram, staged a protest near Railway Goods Shed in Metagalli.

Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owners and Agents Association is also supporting the ongoing lorry strike.

However Mysuru District Truckers Association has stayed away from the strike and their trucks are said to be operating as usual.