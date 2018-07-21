Lack of facilities at Pre-matric Boys Hostel: Students made to suffer
News

Lack of facilities at Pre-matric Boys Hostel: Students made to suffer

By H.D. Ramesh

Periyapatna: The Pre-matric Boys Hostel at Panchavalli in the taluk is found to be lacking in civic amenities.

There are 39 inmates in this hostel, run by the SC/ST Welfare Department, with most of them tribals from Hunsur and Periyapatna constituencies.

Although there are 39 registered students in the Hostel, only 12 to 15 of them stay there, as the students are provided insufficient food. Some students have complained that the Hostel authorities have failed to comply with online registration rule by falsely citing power outage.

The students also allege that the Hostel cook diverts the food articles meant for the Hostel, to his home, which has resulted in students not getting stipulated quantity of food. The food served is also of poor quality and the Hostel, which is housed in a private building, is getting dilapidated with each passing day.

Apart from all these problems, the Hostel inmates are leading an insecure life, with no security and rampant mosquito menace.

The Hostel students have urged the authorities to take action against Hostel Warden K.A. Mohan and provide them basic amenities and good food.

July 21, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Tribals living in hamlets at Periyapatna facing hardship
Periyapatna woman, who disappeared two years ago, to reunite with family soon
Spotted Deer rescued at Periyapatna

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending

ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching