Lack of facilities at Pre-matric Boys Hostel: Students made to suffer

By H.D. Ramesh

Periyapatna: The Pre-matric Boys Hostel at Panchavalli in the taluk is found to be lacking in civic amenities.

There are 39 inmates in this hostel, run by the SC/ST Welfare Department, with most of them tribals from Hunsur and Periyapatna constituencies.

Although there are 39 registered students in the Hostel, only 12 to 15 of them stay there, as the students are provided insufficient food. Some students have complained that the Hostel authorities have failed to comply with online registration rule by falsely citing power outage.

The students also allege that the Hostel cook diverts the food articles meant for the Hostel, to his home, which has resulted in students not getting stipulated quantity of food. The food served is also of poor quality and the Hostel, which is housed in a private building, is getting dilapidated with each passing day.

Apart from all these problems, the Hostel inmates are leading an insecure life, with no security and rampant mosquito menace.

The Hostel students have urged the authorities to take action against Hostel Warden K.A. Mohan and provide them basic amenities and good food.