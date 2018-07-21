JD(S) Thanksgiving Rally: Minor traffic snarls in Mandya
Mandya: The seven-hour ban on movement of traffic on the Mysuru-Bengaluru highway owing to JD(S) thanksgiving rally addressed by CM H.D. Kumaraswamy in Mandya yesterday had minor effects on the busy road. However, there was no major traffic jams as expected earlier.

JD(S) had organised the programme at Sir MV District Stadium in Mandya to thank voters for electing its candidates from all seven Assembly segments in the district. Over one lakh people turned up for the event.

The Mandya District Administration had banned traffic between Maddur and Srirangapatna and had diverted many vehicles. The ban was from 2 pm to 9 pm. As the CM arrived at 7 pm, the Police had thrown open the road and had not imposed any restrictions till 6.30 pm.

However, during the rally, some traffic jams were witnessed and chaos prevailed on the main road that links Mysuru and Bengaluru. All private vehicles and KSRTC buses were diverted via Malavalli.

Bus drivers and taxi operators said they took an hour more to reach their destination due to diversion and slow-moving traffic. There were no traffic jams after the rally concluded.

  dr.m.shanthakumar says:
    July 21, 2018 at 7:44 pm

    idiot kumaraswamy

