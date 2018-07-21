Pothole deaths scary, says Supreme Court
News

Pothole deaths scary, says Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday described as “frightening” the deaths in accidents caused due to potholes on roads across the country and said that number of fatalities in such incidents was more than those in terror attacks.

A Bench of Justices Madan B. Lokur and Deepak Gupta said that persons who have lost their lives as a result of accidents caused due to potholes should be entitled to compensation.

Hearing a PIL filed by S. Rajseekaran on road safety, the Bench said it was a matter of “common knowledge” that a large number of people have died in accidents caused due to potholes on roads, and authorities, who were supposed to maintain the roads, were not doing their duties properly.

“So many people are dying in the country due to accident caused by potholes on roads. Reports say that more people have died due to accident caused by potholes than the deaths in terrorists attacks,” the Bench said.

The Court asked the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety, headed by former SC Judge Justice K.S. Radhakrishnan, to look into this “very serious issue.”

July 21, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Criminalisation of homosexuality: SC begins hearing pleas on Section 377 of IPC
Relief for AAP: SC says Delhi L-G can’t act independently
Floor test tomorrow: Yeddy is Ready

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending

ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching