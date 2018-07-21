Jain Seers in city for Chaturmas

Mysuru: Jain Seers from Sthanakvasi Jain Sangh and Sri Sumathinath Jain Murtipoojak Sangh arrived in city this morning for Chaturmas, the holy months from July to October. They were accorded warm welcome by community members and were taken in grand processions.

Jain Saint Dr. Sri Samakitmuniji Maharaj, Sri Bhavaantmuniji Maharaj and Sri Jayavantmuniji Maharaj arrived at Sri Sthanakvasi Jain Sangh at Mahaveernagar, Halladakeri in city for this year’s Chaturmas which is commencing from July 27 till November 22. During the Chaturmas, Samakit ke Sang and Samakit ki Yatra, a special lecture programme has been organised daily between 9 am to 10 am.

Dr. Sri Samakitmuniji Maharaj, along with his disciples, was accorded a warm welcome by members of the community at Fountain Circle this morning and the rally passed through Ashoka Road, Nehru Circle, Soji Street and arrived at Mahaveernagar Sri Sthanakvasi Jain Sangh. Jain Saints Sri Shrutmuniji Maharaj and Sri Aksharmuniji Maharaj were also present.

Sri Sthanakvasi Jain Sangh President B.A. Kailashchand Jain, Secretary Susheel Nandavath, Treasurer Rajendrakumar Bhansali, Vice-President Mangilal Choradiya, Joint Secretary Dharmchand Nandavath, Sri Sthanakvasi Jain Yuva Sanghatan President Rajan Baghmar, Vice-President Manohar Sankhala, Secretary Rakesh Bantia, Joint Secretary Rajendra Desarla, Sri Sthanakvasi Shikshan Sangh President Budhmal Baghmar, Project Co-ordinator B.K. Deepak Jain, Manmal Darla, members of Sri Sthanakvasi Jain Sangh, all the Yuva Sanghatans and Mahila Sanghatans of Sthanakvasi Jain Samaj were present.

Murtipoojak Sangh

Sri Sumathinath Jain Murtipoojak Sangh, along with President Ashok, Committee Members and Sangh Members, welcomed Acharya Sri Vijay Ratnasen Surji Marasa, Muniraj Sri Kewal Ratna Vijayji, Muniraj Sri Shalibhadra Vijayji, Muniraj Sri Stulabhadra Vijayji and Sadhviji Sri Udayth Dharshana Sriji along with six Sadhviji Marasa today at Church Circle for Chaturmas which will begin from July 26.

The procession was taken out from Church Circle, Ashoka Road, Lashkar Circle, Mahaveer Nagar, Sri Sumathinath Temple and ended at Mahaveer Bhavan. More than 2,000 community members from Mysuru, Bengaluru, Ranebennur, Hubballi and Mumbai participated.

Members of Murtipoojak Jain Samaj, Mahila Mandal, Balika Mandal, Sangeeth Mandal, Sumati Sargam Jain Boys Mandal and Jain Girls Mandal welcomed the Seers.

This apart, a bike rally and Bhagavan Mahaveer Silver Ratha were also taken out. The arrangements were supervised by Sri Sumathinath Jain Navyuvak Mandel and its President Praveen Lunkar Jain and other Mandal members.