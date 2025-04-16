Forest guard recruitment process begins in city

April 16, 2025

11,726 candidates apply for 47 vacant posts

778 aspirants attend Physical Endurance Test

Mysuru: The recruitment process for 47 vacant forest guard posts in Mysuru Circle, notified during August 2024 began at Chamundi Vihar Stadium here this morning.

A total of 11,726 candidates had applied for the posts online out of which 778 meritorious candidates, including men and women, from various parts of the State including Mysuru, with II PUC or equivalent qualification, were selected for the two-day physical endurance test (Apr. 16 and 17).

Candidates undergoing physical endurance test will have to get through three out of the five tests to qualify for medical examination and further. The Forest Department had set a qualification mark for each event for both men and women.

In the 100-metre sprint, male candidates must complete the race within 15 seconds, while for female candidates, the qualifying time is set at 18.5 seconds. For the 200-metre sprint, which is only for women, the qualification time is 40 seconds. In the 800-metre run for men, the qualifying time is 2 minutes and 50 seconds. For the 1600-metre run, men must finish within 7 minutes, while women are required to complete the 1000-metre run in 6 minutes.

In the shot-put event, male candidates must throw a 16-pound shot-put to a minimum distance of 5.6 metres to qualify. Female candidates must throw an 8-pound shot-put at least 3.76 metres.

For the long jump, the minimum qualification mark is 3.80 metres for men and 2.20 metres for women. In the high jump, men must clear 1.20 metres, while women must clear 0.90 metres to qualify.

The selected candidates in the physical endurance test will undergo physical standard tests to be conducted from Apr. 17 to 25 at the District Hospital on KRS Road and K.R. Hospital on Sayyaji Rao Road. Following this test, the candidates will be shortlisted for entrance examination.

The Forest Department had made arrangements to provide bananas and drinking water for the candidates. A medical team was also stationed at the venue to act in case of emergencies.

The physical endurance test was inaugurated by Chamarajanagar Chief Conservator of Forests Dr. T. Heeralal. The test process was supervised Mysuru DCF (Social Forestry) Dr. K.N. Basavaraj.

DCF (Wildlife) Dr. I.B. Prabhu Gowda, Nagarahole Project Tiger Director P.A. Seema, Elephant Task Force DCF Dr. Chandrashekar Patil and DCFs Mohammad Fayazuddin and Sumanth, Probationary DCF Tahasin Banu Davadi, ACFs and RFOs were present.