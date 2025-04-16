MUDA 50:50 sites scam | Lokayukta B-report: Court hearing adjourned to May 7

April 16, 2025

Bengaluru: In a reprieve to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the prime accused in the 50:50 site scam at MUDA, the Special Court for Elected Representatives yesterday kept its order pending on the B-report submitted by the Lokayukta Police, but has directed the investigation agency to continue with the probe. While the next date of hearing in the case, has been adjourned to May 7.

This follows an objection filed by the social activist Snehamayi Krishna of Mysuru, who had his own reservations about the B-report filed by Lokayukta, that had given a clean chit to all the four accused in the case. Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat, who reserved the order until the final probe report is submitted in the case, however allowed Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file application citing its own objection in the case.

The Court also observed that, the scope of investigation should not be restricted to four accused in the case. The role of all the accused should be thoroughly investigated before submitting the final report in the case.

Snehamayi Krishna, in his complaint to Lokayukta Police, had alleged that there was a large-scale discrepancy in the allotment of alternative sites under 50:50 scheme at MUDA and the CM had misused his power, flouting the norms and procedures related to the allotment of sites. The beneficiary was Siddaramaiah’s wife B.M. Parvathi, who was aided by her brother B.M. Mallikarjuna Swamy and the land owner J. Devaraju, the three more accused in the case, totalling four accused persons.